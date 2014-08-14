NYS Restaurant Inspections

This database contains information on inspections conducted at food service establishments in New York state over the past six months. Inspections are conducted by county and city health departments and reported to the state Department of Health. This dataset excludes inspections conducted in New York City, Suffolk County, and Erie County.
Click on the "Details" button for information on specific violations. Critical violations are underlined in red.
Inspections are a “snapshot” in time and are not always reflective of the day-to-day operations and overall condition of an establishment. Update frequencies and availability of historical inspection data may vary from county to county. This database is updated monthly. Some counties provide this information on their own websites and information found there may be updated more frequently.