The table below shows the high and low temperatures for each date, as well as the highest daily totals for precipitation and snowfall for Rochester since 1870. The highest local temperature recorded by the National Weather Service was 102 degrees on July 9, 1936 -- a record which was toed the following day. The record low of -22 degrees was set on February 9, 1934. The record for snowfall in a single day was 29.8 inches, set March 1, 1900.