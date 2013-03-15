Remarkable Rochesterians

Select Category: (all categories) Arts Aviation Business Civil Rights Daredevils Education Historians Literature Media Medicine Military Philanthropy Public Service Religion Science Social welfare Spiritualism Sports

Text Search

From civil rights leaders to award winning artists, the Rochester area has been home to a number of remarkable people. Since 2010, the's Jim Memmott has chronicled the lives of individuals who have helped define our region in his monthly column. The list began with four names (Nathaniel Rochester, Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony and George Eastman) and has grown to several hundred. Memmott, who started with a goal of chronicling at least 175, says the experience has been gratifying. "I've learned about well-known people who had a Rochester connection — sometimes very loose — that I didn't know about. And I've been brought up to speed on not-so-famous people who did extraordinary things."