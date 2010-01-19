Real Estate Database

Seller/Buyer Name Select County Albany Allegany Broome Cattaraugus Cayuga Chautauqua Chemung Chenango Clinton Columbia Cortland Delaware Dutchess Erie Essex Franklin Fulton Genesee Greene Hamilton Herkimer Jefferson Lewis Livingston Madison Monroe Montgomery Nassau Niagara Oneida Onondaga Ontario Orange Orleans Oswego Otsego Putnam Rensselaer Rockland St. Lawrence Saratoga Schenectady Schoharie Schuyler Seneca Steuben Suffolk Sullivan Tioga Tompkins Ulster Warren Washington Wayne Westchester Wyoming Yates Select Town

Year Sold All 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 Price Range No Minimum $20,000 $30,000 $40,000 $50,000 $60,000 $70,000 $80,000 $90,000 $125,000 $175,000 $225,000 $275,000 $325,000 $450,000 $500,000 $550,000 $600,000 $650,000 $700,000 $750,000 $800,000 $850,000 $900,000 $950,000 $1,000,000 No Maximum $20,000 $30,000 $40,000 $50,000 $60,000 $70,000 $80,000 $90,000 $125,000 $175,000 $225,000 $275,000 $325,000 $450,000 $500,000 $550,000 $600,000 $650,000 $700,000 $750,000 $800,000 $850,000 $900,000 $950,000 $1,000,000

Street Name

This database contains information about the real estate transactions that occurred in New York state since 1993. Records for counties outside of New York City are obtained from the New York State Office of Real Property Services and updated monthly, although records for some counties are sometimes 60-90 days behind.